Travs Outslug Naturals in Series Opener

September 11, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Springdale, AR-The Arkansas Travelers won a wild game over their in-state rival Northwest Arkansas Naturals, 15-11 on Tuesday night. Two different three-run leads for the Travs disappeared before they built an eight run advantage over the final two innings only to see the game end after the Naturals had brought the tying run to the plate. Cole Young and Blake Rambusch each had four hits in the game and both scored three runs with Rambusch reaching base in all five of his plate appearances. Hogan Windish had three hits including a two-run home run. Logan Gragg was the winner out of the bullpen and Reid Morgan earned a save after getting the final two outs.

Moments That Mattered

* With the game tied in the eighth, Rambusch led off the inning with a hit. He moved to second on a passed ball and then stole third base before Cole Young singled him in to put the Travs on top for good.

* The Naturals scored four times in the ninth and had the tying run at the plate with one out but Morgan got the final outs when River Town lined into a double play on a liner to first base.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Cole Young: 4-6, 3 runs, 3 RBI

* 1B Hogan Windish: 3-5, 2 runs, HR, 2 RBI

* CF Blake Rambusch: 4-4, HBP, 3 runs, 2B, RBI

News and Notes

* The combined run and hit totals were the most in any Travs game this season.

* Rambusch set a career high with his four hits.

* Arkansas won their ninth straight series opener.

Up Next

The series continues on Wednesday night with RHP Juan Mercedes (9-5, 2.86) making the start against RHP Steven Zobac (6-2, 2.82) with first pitch set for 7:05. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

