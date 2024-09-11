Komar Shines as Cards Match Springfield Wins Record

SAN ANTONIO, TX - Brandon Komar allowed 3 runs over 7.2 innings and Leonardo Bernal went 4-for-5 with 2 RBIs as the Cardinals defeated the San Antonio Missions 7-3 on Tuesday night at Nelson Wolff Stadium. The win was the Cardinals' 77th in 2024, tying a franchise record for victories in a single season.

Decisions:

W: Brandon Komar (7-3)

L: Sam Whiting (0-3)

S: Nathanael Heredia (1)

Notables:

Brandon Komar's 7.2 IP is a new season high, and he set a new career high with his 8th win of 2024.

Leonardo Bernal's 4-hit night sets a new season high and matches a career high, which he has done 3 other times.

Chase Davis went 2-for-5 with a double, his first multi-hit game at Double-A.

Matt Lloyd and Noah Mendlinger each had 2 doubles for Springfield, and Lloyd added 2 RBIs. The Cardinals had 5 doubles on the night, one short of a season high.

Eight of the nine Cardinal starter recorded at least one hit, and 5 Cards registered multi-hit games.

In his first game since August 24 coming off the Injured List, Jimmy Crooks went 1-for-3 with a walk.

Nathanael recorded the last 4 outs of the ballgame for the Cardinals to pick up his first Double-A save. He had 4 saves at High-A Peoria.

The Cardinals' 77th win matches the 2024 club with the 2012 & 2017 Springfield Cardinals who each won 77 games.

On Deck:

Wednesday, September 11: SPR RHP Tink Hence (4-3, 2.76 ERA) vs SA LHP Austin Krob (4-10, 4.50 ERA)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV

