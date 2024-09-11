CC Rallies Late over Hounds

September 11, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - Playing Wednesday as the World Famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits, Corpus Christi pushed across three eighth-inning runs to knock off Midland, 5-3, at Whataburger Field.

CC struck first thanks to a two-out rally in the second. Colin Barber opened his three-hit night with a double inside the left-field corner. Narbe Cruz was next and notched his first Double-A RBI via a base hit to left.

Luis Encarnacion's second Texas League home run opened the fourth as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits evened the score at 2.

Encarnacion recorded singles in his next two at-bats, including a lead-off knock in the eighth. Austin Deming cracked an automatic double to right-center, setting up Barber's go-ahead sac fly. Cruz kept the frame alive with a two-out walk, and he scampered to third when Rolando Espinosa doubled to left.

Pascanel Ferreras then provided game-winning hit, a two-run single into center for a 5-2 advantage.

After stranding five RockHounds over his first three innings, Luis Angel Rodriguez seized the three-run bulge by retiring three of four in the ninth for his sixth win of the year.

Jeremy Eierman, who hit a two-run homer in Midland's 3-0 win on Tuesday, went deep twice, in the third and the ninth, for all three RockHounds runs.

Nic Swanson was impressive in his Double-A debut, holding the visitors to three hits and one walk in 4 1/3 innings.

Railin Perez, also making his first Double-A appearance, retired both batters he faced to finish the fifth.

