Riders Earn 3-1 Win, Even Series with Sod Poodles

September 11, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders defeated the Amarillo Sod Poodles 3-1 on Wednesday evening from HODGETOWN.

Frisco (37-28, 81-53) started the scoring against Amarillo (27-37, 57-76) starter Yu-Min Lin on a solo homer by Maximo Acosta, his eighth jack of the season.

In the home half of the inning Winston Santos (5-3) issued a walk before allowing an RBI double to Caleb Roberts, evening the game at 1-1.

Tucker Mitchell opened the top of the third inning with a single before moving to third on a double from Daniel Mateo. Josh Hatcher gave the Riders the lead with an RBI groundout before an RBI single by Acosta pushed the Frisco advantage to 3-1.

Santos finished after 5.0 innings, allowing just one run on one hit and two walks while fanning six.

Bryan Magdaleno delivered a scoreless, one-hit inning to stretch his scoreless outing streak to 16 consecutive appearances. Skylar Hales tossed a pair of scoreless innings, facing one over the minimum.

Dane Acker entered in the home half of the ninth inning, surrendering a pair of singles before striking out Christian Cerda to earn his first career save.

Offensively, the RoughRiders collected eight hits as Acosta's three led the way to mark the lone multi-hit night for Frisco.

The RoughRiders continue a six-game road series against the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate) at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday, September 12th. The Riders are expected to turn to LHP Mitch Bratt (2-2, 5.33) against RHP Joe Elbis (0-3, 3.70) for the Sod Poodles.

