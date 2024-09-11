Thomas Saggese Makes MLB Debut

September 11, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - Former Frisco RoughRiders infielder Thomas Saggese made his MLB debut with the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, September 10th in their game against the Cincinnati Reds from Busch Stadium.

Saggese went 0-for-4 against the Reds, starting at shortstop defensively in the Cardinals' 3-0 loss.

Traded to the Cardinals at the 2023 trade deadline along with John King and Tekoah Roby in exchange for Jordan Montgomery and Chris Stratton, Saggese was called up from Triple-A Memphis to make his debut. With the Red Birds, Saggese was hitting .253/.313/.438/.751 over 125 games with 20 home runs and 67 RBIs. Since July 1st (55G), he hit .290/.351/.524/.875 with 12 home runs and 32 RBIs.

Originally debuting with the RoughRiders in the final week of 2022 and winning Texas League Player of the Week before helping the Riders to the 2022 Texas League Championship, Saggese dominated the Texas League in 2023. Between Frisco and Springfield, he won Texas League MVP, batting .318/.385/.551/.936 with 25 home runs and 107 RBIs.

The Carlsbad, California native was drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 draft by the Rangers, meaning Saggese becomes the third of the five players selected by Texas to debut (along with Justin Foscue and Evan Carter).

Saggese is the 13th former RoughRiders player to make his MLB debut in 2024 and the 210th player in franchise history, joining Wyatt Langford, Justin Slaten, Justin Foscue, Davis Wendzel, Cole Winn, Ricky Vanasco, Jack Leiter, Gerson Garabito, Tyler Phillips, Daniel Robert, Brady Fiegl and Sandro Fabian.

The RoughRiders continue a six-game road series against the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate) at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11th. The Riders are expected to turn to RHP Winston Santos (4-3, 5.27) against LHP Lyle Lin (3-5, 4.36) for the Sod Poodles.

