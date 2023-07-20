Travs Make Front Office Promotion

The Arkansas Travelers are proud to announce that Hunter Johnston will be promoted to Director of Stadium Operations following the 2023 season. Johnston currently has the title of Director of Food and Beverage after being the Assistant Director of Food and Beverage for four years. A native Arkansan, he has worked for the Travelers since 2014.

Additionally, Rusty Meeks has rejoined the Travelers front office on a daily basis sliding back into his previous role of Executive Vice President and CEO. Meeks left the Travs in early June for another job opportunity in the Little Rock area but returns to the club he has worked for full-time since the 2012 season.

