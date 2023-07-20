Missions and Circle K to Honor Military Members Throughout Postseason

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions Baseball Club and Circle K are partnering for the 2023 Texas League Postseason. This partnership will honor all active and retired military members during Missions home games in the postseason.

All active and retired members of the military can receive up to four complimentary outfield or bullpen reserved tickets during Missions home playoff games. The Missions are scheduled to host a home playoff game on Thursday, September 21st. If necessary, the club will host another playoff game on Friday, September 22nd.

"We are very honored to partner with the San Antonio Missions to thank our military community for the invaluable role they play here in San Antonio and for their selfless service to the country," said Francis Lapointe, VP of Operations, Circle K Texas Business Unit. "We're looking forward to having veterans, active-duty military and their families join us at Wolff Stadium in supporting the Missions on the way to a Texas League title."

Each Missions home playoff game will include a 'Special Veterans Spotlight' which will include a military veteran throwing out the ceremonial first pitch and receiving VIP tickets for that game.

"Throughout the years we have always taken it upon ourselves to honor military members here at The Wolff," said Missions General Manager Dave Gasaway. "We look forward to honoring these heroes during the Texas League Postseason."

If the Missions advance to the Championship Series, the club would host game two of that series on Tuesday, September 26th. If needed, they would host game three on Wednesday, September 27th.

The first pitch for the playoff game on September 21st is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. For more information on the 2023 Texas League Postseason, visit samissions.com or call 210-675-PARK.

