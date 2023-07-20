Thursday Excitement Grows with Expected MLB Rehab Start

July 20, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - St. Louis Cardinals RHP Drew VerHagen is expected to make a Major League Rehab Start for Springfield tomorrow, Thursday, July 20!

Thursday is also our Purina St. Louis Cardinals Adult Soccer Jersey Giveaway (2,000) when the gates open, as well as another Los Cardenales de Springfield Copa Night and Thirsty Thursday, where fans 21+ can enjoy drink specials on all adult beverages throughout the game. First pitch is at 7:05pm. Gates open at 6:05pm.

Click the link below to get your tickets now!

VerHagen, 32, signed a 2-year contract with the St. Louis Cardinals on March 11, 2022. He was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the fourth round (154th overall) in the 2012 MLB Draft. The big league veteran has appeared in 181 games, 127 with Detroit from 2014-2019 and 54 games with St. Louis over the last two seasons. VerHagen spent two years pitching for the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters in Japan from 2020-21, racking up more than 100 strikeouts in both of his pro seasons overseas.

What's On Deck:

The Cardinals continue their fun-filled homestand against the Arkansas Travelers July 20 - July 23, featuring:

- Thursday, July 20, 7:05pm - Purina St. Louis Cardinals Adult Soccer Jersey Giveaway (2,000) / Cardenales de Springfield COPA Night / Thirsty Thursday

- Friday, July 21, 7:05pm - Hammons Field Commemorative Baseball Giveaway (2,000) / Holly Jolly Friday Night Fireworks, presented by 105.9 KGBX / Christmas in July / Santa Claus Appearance / Christmas in July Jersey Auction benefiting Greater Ozarks Chapter of the Knights of Columbus begins

- Saturday, July 22, 6:35pm - American National Christmas in July Elf Bobblehead Giveaway (2,000) / Christmas in July / Santa Claus Appearance / Fans-On-Field Elf Movie Night on Video Board Postgame / Christmas in July Jersey Auction benefiting Greater Ozarks Chapter of the Knights of Columbus ends

- Sunday, July 23, 6:05pm - Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday / MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 20, 2023

Thursday Excitement Grows with Expected MLB Rehab Start - Springfield Cardinals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.