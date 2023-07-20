Cardinals Rally Past Travs

July 20, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







Springfield, MO - Early home runs from Robert Perez, Jr. and Connor Hoover were not enough as the Springfield Cardinals rallied to defeat the Arkansas Travelers, 9-7 on Thursday night. The Travs led by five runs in the third inning but saw Springfield come roaring back. Down three in the ninth, Arkansas drew three consecutive walks to bring the go-ahead run to home plate but could not finish off the comeback attempt.

Moments That Mattered

* Josh Morgan laced a two-out, two-run single in the third inning putting Arkansas up 5-0.

* Springfield took their first lead of a game on a solo homer by Pedro Pages in the sixth inning.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Robert Perez, Jr.: 1-3, 2 BB, run, HR, RBI

* DH Isiah Gilliam: 2-3, 2 BB, run

News and Notes

* The five-run comeback was the biggest of the season for the opposition in a game they won.

* Arkansas walked a season high nine batters.

Up Next

The series continues on Friday night with Emerson Hancock (10-3, 4.90) starting for Arkansas against Tink Hence (1-0, 2.70) for Springfield. First pitch set for 7:05. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.