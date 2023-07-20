Cardinals Rally Back from 5-Run Deficit, Win 9-7
July 20, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
Springfield, MO - After suffering a 5-0 deficit in the first 2 innings of play, the Cardinals (9-9, 43-44) bounced back and won 9-7 against the Travelers (10-7, 55-31) Thursday night at Hammons Field. Springfield leads the series 2-1.
Decisions:
W: RHP Nick Trogrlic-Iverson (2-2)
L: RHP Allan Saathoff (0-1)
S: RHP Andre Granillo (10)
Notables:
CF Victor Scott II extended his six-game hitting streak tonight with an RBI-double to put the Cardinals on the board in the home half of the 3rd inning
C Pedro Pagés knocked his 12th home run of the season tonight, a solo shot in the 6th inning to break the tie and give the Cardinals a 7-6 lead
Noah Mendlinger came off the bench to pinch-hit for 3B Jacob Buchberger and got the job done with a 2-run base hit to extend the Cardinals lead to 9-6 in the 7th inning
LF Mike Antico stole his 29th and 30th bases of the season tonight, tying for third in the Texas League in SB
SS Arquímedes Gamboa drew his Texas League-leading 53rd walk of the season, ranking 8th in all of Double-A
On Deck:
Friday, July 21, 7:05pm - SPR RHP Tink Hence (1-0, 2.70) vs. ARK RHP Emerson Hancock (10-3, 4.90)
Christmas in July with Santa Claus / Hammons Field Commemorative Baseball Giveaway (2,000) / Holly Jolly Fireworks, presented by 105.9 KGBX
Broadcast on 106.7 The River, 1067TheRiver.com, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Live app and MiLB.TV
