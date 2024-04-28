Travs Hang Ten on Cards

April 28, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Springfield, MO - Behind a season high 10 runs, the Arkansas Travelers won a third consecutive game as they defeated the Springfield Cardinals, 10-4 on Saturday night. The Travs scored the first six runs of the game and the Cardinals never got closer than three the rest of the way. Spencer Packard had three hits and drove in three runs, Jared Oliva had three hits including a homer and scored four runs and Harry Ford homered, drove in three and scored three times. No Travs pitcher recorded more than 10 outs with Luis Curvelo getting the final six outs and picking up the win.

Moments That Mattered

* Spencer Packard blasted a two out, two-run double in the second to put the Travs up 3-0.

* Arkansas scored three more times in the fourth inning starting a solo homer by Oliva and capped by a sacrifice fly from Alberto Rodriguez.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Spencer Packard: 3-5, BB, run, 2B, 3 RBI

* C Harry Ford: 1-4, BB, HBP, 3 runs, HR, 3 RBI

* CF Jared Oliva: 3-4, BB, 4 runs, HR, RBI

* LHP Raúl Alcantara: 3.1 IP, H, 3 BB, 4 K

* RHP Luis Curvelo: Win, 2 IP, H, 2 K

News and Notes

* The game saw four ejections. Springfield hitting coach Casey Chenowith was thrown out in the 3rd inning for arguing balls and strikes. In the 6th inning Arkansas first baseman Robbie Tenerowicz was thrown out after exchanging words with Springfield pitcher Nick Raquet. That led to the ejection of Travs manager Christian Colón. Then in the bottom of the 6th inning Arkansas pitcher Blas Castano was tossed after his first pitch of the inning Springfield's Noah Mendlinger and the umpires deemed it to be intentional.

* Despite scoring a season high in runs, Arkansas was just 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

Up Next

The series continues on Sunday as the Travs go for the series victory with RHP Logan Evans (1-1, 1.86) starting against LHP Alex Cornwell (2-0, 2.84). First pitch is at 1:05 and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.