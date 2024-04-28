CC Captures Wild Sunday Win in 10

April 28, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

MIDLAND - The Hooks responded to a two-out, game-tying grand slam in the Midland ninth inning Sunday afternoon by scoring three runs in their next at-bat for a gritty 8-5 win over the RockHounds in front of 4,253 fans at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Corpus Christi starter Miguel Ullola shined in the series finale, permitting just two base runners over five innings. While facing one over the minimum, Ullola struck out seven and walked one, throwing 45 of 67 pitches for strikes. The lone hit against him came on a solo home run with two away in the fifth.

Meanwhile, Jacob Melton went 3-for-5 with four RBIs, falling a single shy of the cycle. Melton teamed with Jeremy Arocho for a pair of triples and a first-inning marker before collaborating on back-to-back home runs with Kenedy Corona in the fourth.

In the seventh, Melton turned a two-run lead into a 5-1 contest thanks to a two-out, two-run double down the right-field line. Houston's top prospect has recorded five hits, including a triple, two doubles, and two home runs, and seven RBIs in his last eight at-bats.

Lefty Luis Angel Rodriguez carried the banner for Ullola in retiring the first nine men he faced, bringing the Hooks within three outs of consecutive triumphs.

The string ended on an infield single to start the RockHounds ninth. Following a line-drive base hit and a walk, Midland managed to load the bases for Daniel Susac, who connected on his first home run of the season, a game-tying slam that soared over the 20-foot fence in left.

Rodriguez, who struck out five against one walk and three hits, then induced a flyout to finish the inning.

In the 10th, Corona coaxed a two-out free pass on a 3-2 count to start the Corpus Christi rally. Jordan Brewer whacked the next pitch into left-center, scoring the automatic runner for an RBI double. Quincy Hamilton was next and lined a base hit into left, scoring Corona and Brewer for an 8-5 lead.

Jacob DeLabio slammed the door with a 1-2-3 10th for his first save.

