Josh Hatcher Walk-off Homer Sends Riders to 4-3 Win

April 28, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders defeated the Amarillo Sod Poodles in walk-off fashion 4-3 on Saturday night from Riders Field.

Trailing 3-1 in the bottom of the ninth and down to the final strike, Josh Hatcher launched an opposite-field walk-off homer to push the RoughRiders (12-8) past the Sod Poodles (7-13).

Emiliano Teodo and Dylan File were locked in a pitcher's duel entering the top of the fifth inning. Amarillo broke the scoreless tie with a pair of RBI singles, pulling ahead 2-0 in the fifth.

Teodo exited after the fifth, finishing with a final line of 5.0 innings pitched while allowing just the two runs with a season-high eight strikeouts.

Amarillo added to their lead with a RBI single in the top of the seventh inning, making it 3-0. The Riders would answer with a run of their own in the bottom half of the frame where Aaron Zavala, who doubled to lead off the inning, scored on a wild pitch.

Frisco came to the plate in the bottom of the ninth trailing 3-1. With one out, Zavala and Liam Hicks singled to bring the winning run to the plate. In a 2-2 count with two outs, Hatcher swatted a towering three-run walk-off homer against Amarillo reliever Taylor Rashi (0-2).

The Riders bullpen enjoyed another solid evening, combined to allow just one unearned run across 4.0 innings with four punchouts. Andy Rodriguez (1-0) struck out three across the eighth and ninth innings, surrendering just one hit and one walk.

The Frisco offense managed just six hits, but saw multi-hit performances from Hatcher and Zavala.

Next, the RoughRiders finish a six-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks affiliated Amarillo Sod Poodles at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday, April 28th. RHP Josh Stephan (0-1, 20.25) will take the mound for Frisco against RHP Jamison Hill (0-1, 10.50).

Sunday is packed full of family friendly promotional events as it is Blippi Day, Bark in the Park and Kid's Sunday Funday presented by Raising Canes. Make sure to arrive early to grab a pair of Blippi-style RoughRiders glasses at the gates and remember that with the purchase of an H-E-B Family Lawn ticket your dog can get in for free.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

