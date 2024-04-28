Riders Drop Series Finale 6-5 against Amarillo in Extras

April 28, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders dropped the series finale against the Amarillo Sod Poodles by a score of 6-5 in ten innings on Sunday afternoon from Riders Field.

RoughRiders (12-9) starter Josh Stephan surrendered a pair of runs in the top of the first on a two-run homer by Deyvison De Los Santos, who drove in all six runs for the Sod Poodles (8-13).

Stephan settled in to toss 4.0 innings, allowing just the two runs on six hits and one walk while fanning four.

In the bottom of the first inning, Liam Hicks and Cody Freeman swatted back-to-back homers for the RoughRiders, evening the score at 2-2.

The Riders broke the tie with a sacrifice fly from Aaron Zavala that drove in Geisel Cepeda in the home half of the third. Freeman then picked up his second RBI of the day with a single, extending the lead to 4-2.

De Los Santos mashed his second homer of the game in the top of the eighth inning, tying the game. He added his fifth and sixth RBI with a double in the top of the tenth, giving Amarillo a 6-4 advantage.

The RoughRiders scratched across a run in the bottom of the tenth as Alex De Goti scored on a ground out by Cepeda, but Frisco's comeback fell a run short.

Freeman provided the only multi-hit game for the Riders lineup and led the team with a pair of runs driven in.

Reid Birlingmair (0-1) was charged with one earned run in the tenth, but picked up a pair of strikeouts. Six different Frisco pitchers combined to strike out 15 batters.

Next, the RoughRiders begin a six-game road series with the Houston Astros affiliated Corpus Christi Hooks at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30th.

