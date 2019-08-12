Travs Blank Naturals to Open Series

North Little Rock, AR - Four Arkansas Travelers pitchers combined on a shutout win over the NW Arkansas Naturals, 3-0, on Monday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. Ljay Newsome fired six innings, allowing five hits with seven strikeouts on his way to the victory. Aaron Fletcher, Sam Delaplane and Art Warren each worked one inning to close it out. The quartet combined for 12 strikeouts and no walks. It was the Travs league leading 10th shutout of the year. The Naturals did threaten late, bringing the tying run to the plate with two out in the ninth but a ground out ended the game.

Moments That Mattered

* The Naturals had a leadoff double in each of the first two frames. In the first, Dairon Blanco was caught stealing third. In the second, Gabriel Cancel moved to third on a wild pitch but then was called out on an appeal for having left early tagging up on a diving catch by Jarred Kelenic.

* Kelenic smoked a two-out double in the third scoring Luis Liberato all the way from first base. The relay throw home appeared to beat Liberato but the ball popped loose on the tag.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Jarred Kelenic: 2-4, 2B, RBI

* RHP Ljay Newsome: Win, 6 IP, 5 H, 7 K

News and Notes

* The shutout was the first for the Travs since July 10.

* Arkansas league leading ERA is down to 2.91.

Up Next

Game two of the series is Tuesday night with right-hander Logan Gilbert (2-2 3.45) going up against righty Jackson Kowar (2-5, 3.25). It is a Zoosday Tuesday with free train rides and baseball bingo. First pitch is at 7:10 and the game will also be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

