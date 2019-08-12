Lopez, Carlson Go Back-To-Back in 8th to Win It for Cardinals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Irving Lopez and Dylan Carlson smashed back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the eighth to lead the Springfield Cardinals (23-26, 53-66) to a 7-3 win and a series split with the first-place Arkansas Travelers (28-21, 71-46) on Sunday night in front of 5,965 fans at Hammons Field.

DECISIONS:

W: RHP Bryan Dobzanski (2-1)

L: RHP Joey Gerber (1-2)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

- Tied 3-3 in the bottom of the eighth, singles by RF Johan Mieses and 1B Zach Kirtley were each followed by Cardinals outs. After SS Rayder Ascanio accounted for the second out, 2B Irving Lopez worked a 2-0 count and sent the next pitch into the visitors bullpen in left, giving the Cardinals a 6-3 lead. Next, CF Dylan Carlson made it back-to-back home runs with a moonshot to Homers Landing in right field that cemented the 7-3 final.

- Carlson had previously put Springfield ahead 1-0 with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first off Travelers LHPJustus Sheffield.

- Mike Ahmed swung the score the Travs way with a two-run shot off RHP Angel Rondon in the second inning that made it 2-1 Arkansas.

- Two innings later, Ascanio powered a double to the 400-foot mark in center that brought both C Brian O'Keefe and LF Lars Nootbaar around to score, putting Springfield back up 3-2.

- Arkansas tied the game 3-3 off Dom Thompson-Williams's homer in the seventh off Rondon.

NOTABLES:

- Carlson finished the night 3-for-5 with two home runs (20, 21), a double (24), two runs and two RBIs. It was his second career two-homer game (7/17/19) at Amarillo). The two runs were his 80th and 81st of the season, making him the first player across all three Double-A leagues to reach 80 runs. He also became the first player in the Texas League this season to reach 20 home runs.

- St. Louis Cardinals C Yadier Molina was 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in his fourth rehab appearance with Springfield.

- Rondon allowed three runs on eight hits over 6.1 innings, striking out 4.

- Both Kirtley and Mieses finished 2-for-4 with a run.

- Dobzanski and LHP Jacob Patterson combined for 2.2 scoreless relief innings after Rondon was removed with one out in the seventh.

- The three runs the Cardinals scored on Sheffield were the most the lefty has given up over 11 starts with Arkansas this season.

UP NEXT: The Cardinals head to Tulsa on Monday for a four-game series with the Drillers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at ONEOK Field.

