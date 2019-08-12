Hounds Drop Finale to Hooks

August 12, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Midland RockHounds News Release





Dominant pitching backed by three home runs is a good winning formula and that's exactly what the Corpus Christi Hooks used to defeat the RockHounds, 8-2, Sunday afternoon at Security Bank Ballpark.

Cristian Javier (see below) tossed five scoreless innings and Bryan Abreu went the rest of the way in a tandem start, allowing two runs (one earned). Javier was dominant, giving up just one hit and three walks while striking out eight.

James Naile matched Javier through the first four innings before Corpus Christi scored four in the fifth, capped by Jake Meyers' two-run home run. Jake Adams hit a solo shot in the seventh and Colton Shaver (see below) capped the Hooks' scoring with a three-run homer into the right field bullpen in the eighth (both off Trey Cochran-Gill).

The RockHounds, who saw a three-game win streak snapped, finished their homestand with a 3-4 record, coming back to win the series with the Hooks, 3-1, after being swept in a tightly-contest three-game set by division-leading Amarillo.

Notables

Cristian Javier's pitching line for the season is borderline ridiculous. In 70.0 innings, he has allowed just TWENTY-NINE (29) hits, with 38 walks and 104 strikeouts. The Houston Astros prospect has a 2.06 ERA, a 0.96 WHIP and opposing batters are hitting just .123 against him.

Since being promoted to Corpus Christi from (Advanced-A) Fayetteville, Colton Shaver has hit 12 home runs with 30 RBI. He's not hitting for average against the RockHounds (.204), but has nearly half of his home runs (five) and 60-percent of his ribbies (18) in the season series.

Next Game

Monday, August 12 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles

Hodgetown Amarillo, Texas

First pitch at 7:05

- First of a four-game series and of a seven-game road trip

- At Amarillo (August 12-15) & at Corpus Christi (August 16-18)

- Radio: NewsTalk 550 with Bob Hards ... airtime 7:00 p.m.

Probable Starters

AMA: T B A (RH, 6-2, 4.75)

RH: Kyle Friedrichs (RH, 5-6, 3.34)

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.