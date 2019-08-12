Sod Poodles Monday Night Contest with Midland Suspended, Game to be Resumed Tuesday
August 12, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release
Monday evening's series opener with the Midland RockHounds was suspended due to heavy and continued rain. The game will be resumed at 5:30 p.m. CT tomorrow, Tuesday, August 13. The game will resume in the bottom of the sixth inning with the score tied at 2-2.
Game two of the series with begin approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of the suspended game. Gates at HODGETOWN open at 5:00 p.m. CT.
All tickets for Monday's suspended game are considered rain checks for tomorrow's games at HODGETOWN. To exchange tickets, fans will need to present them in-person at the HODGETOWN box office. Seats are first-come, first-served based on availability.
For tickets and more information, please visit www.sodpoodles.com.
