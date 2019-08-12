Sod Poodles Monday Night Contest with Midland Suspended, Game to be Resumed Tuesday

Monday evening's series opener with the Midland RockHounds was suspended due to heavy and continued rain. The game will be resumed at 5:30 p.m. CT tomorrow, Tuesday, August 13. The game will resume in the bottom of the sixth inning with the score tied at 2-2.

Game two of the series with begin approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of the suspended game. Gates at HODGETOWN open at 5:00 p.m. CT.

All tickets for Monday's suspended game are considered rain checks for tomorrow's games at HODGETOWN. To exchange tickets, fans will need to present them in-person at the HODGETOWN box office. Seats are first-come, first-served based on availability.

