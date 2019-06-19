Travelers Trounce Hooks in Series Finale

CORPUS CHRISTI - Seattle's top pitching prospect Justin Dunn struck out nine Hooks hitters as the Arkansas Travelers took the series with a 7-3 win Wednesday at Whataburger Field.

In what was a pitcher's duel between Dunn and Hooks starter Bryan Abreu - Houston's No. 7 prospect according to MLB.com - through the first five innings, Corpus Christi's pitching corps crumbled in the sixth and seventh to hand Arkansas the win.

The Hooks held a 2-0 lead entering the 6th via RBIs from Chuckie Robinson and Max Stassi, but Abreu seemed to run out of gas around the 80-pitch mark and surrendered a double to Jake Fraley and a single to Kyle Lewis before being pulled. With two outs, Layne Henderson allowed a two-run double to Joseph Odom and a go-ahead single to Mike Ahmed.

For the second consecutive night, Granden Goetzman tied the game at three with a two-out RBI single of his own in the 6th against Dunn.

But Henderson loaded the bases in the following stanza to be lifted for Carlos Sanabria, who promptly gave up the game-winning two-run double to Dom Thompson-Williams. Odom added a homer (2) in the ninth off Colin McKee to make it 7-3.

Dunn (W, 5-3) went 6.0 quality innings, allowing three runs (1 earned) on four hits with nine strikeouts. Wyatt Mills threw 2.0 scoreless frames.

Abreu struck out six over 5.1 innings, charged for two earned runs on five hits and a walk. Henderson (L, 1-2) gave up four runs on three hits and three walks in 1.0 inning.

Lewis reached base in all five of his plate appearances, going 3-for-3 with two walks and a pair of runs scored. Odom went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs.

Ramiro Rodriguez went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run for the Hooks.

The Hooks start a fresh four-game series with the Springfield Cardinals Thursday at 6:15 p.m. at Whataburger Field with Astros outfielder George Springer expected to begin his Major League rehab assignment. Fans are reminded that it is also the "Phones-Free Hooks Game," meaning all phones will be locked in secure Yondr cases for the game's duration. Cristian Javier (2-2, 2.76) is slated for Corpus Christi against Tommy Parsons (1-0, 2.84) for the Cardinals.

