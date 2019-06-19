Second Half Begins with 8-2 Loss in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. - The Riders began second-half play Tuesday with a 8-2 loss in Tulsa.

SYNOPSIS

* Frisco built a 1-0 lead on an RBI single from Josh Altmann in the third but the Drillers rattled off all six of their runs across the next two frames to take the lead.

* All-Star relievers Walker Weickel and James Jones did not allow an earned run across 3 1/3 innings of work.

* Christian Lopes moved into a tie for the team lead in homers after hitting his eighth of the year in the eighth inning.

KEY RIDERS PERFORMERS

* James Jones: 1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

* Walker Weickel: 1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R/0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

* Charles Leblanc: 2-for-3, BB

NEWS AND NOTES

* Charles Leblanc registered his 20th multi-hit game of the season, tied for the most on the team.

WHAT'S NEXT

Riders at Tulsa, Wednesday, 11:05 a.m.

RHP Ronald Herrera (0-1, 7.00) vs. RHP Justin De Fratus (3-2, 4.93)

Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app

