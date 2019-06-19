'Hounds Nip Cards, 4-2, in 2nd Half Opener

MIDLAND, Tx. -- One night after the Springfield Cardinals (0-1, 30-41) spoiled the Midland RockHounds (1-0, 35-35) chances at clinching the 1st Half Title, the 'Hounds got even with a 4-2 win to open the 2nd Half of the season on Tuesday night.

DECISIONS:

W: RHP Grant Holmes (2-1)

L: RHP Johan Oviedo (1-4)

S: RHP Angel Duno (1)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

-The Cardinals took a quick lead in the top of the first when LF Justin Toerner brought home CF Dylan Carlson with an RBI single. RHP Daulton Jefferies, though, worked out of it with just the one run in, stranding two runners on base.

-Midland responded right away in the bottom of the first with an RBI single from 1B Chase Calabuig and a two-run double by 3B Edwin Diaz, opening a 3-1 advantage through one frame.

-Springfield pulled within one run with an RBI fielder's choice by Toerner in the top of the fifth, bringing home Carlson to make it 3-2.

-The RockHounds got the run right back in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI single by Diaz, his third RBI of the night to pad it back to two runs, 4-2.

NOTABLES:

-CF Dylan Carlson went 2x5 with a double and two runs, increasing his Double-A leading total of runs scored this season to 50.

-LF Justin Toerner went 1x3 with both of Springfield's RBIs and a walk.

-RHP Johan Oviedo struck out nine batters for the second straight start, tossing 5.0 frames with four runs on nine hits.

-RHP Bryan Dobzanski (2.0 IP, 1 H, 3 K) and RHP Roel Ramirez (1.0 IP, 1 K) combined to deal 3.0 innings of scoreless relief.

WHAT'S ON DECK:

-The Cardinals continue the road trip in Midland on Wednesday at 6:30pm. Catch all the action live on Jock 98.7 FM and SpringfieldCardinals.com, and tune in 15 minutes early for the Harbell's Grill and Sports Bar Pregame Show.

Jack Flaherty Bobbleheads, Dry Fit Polos, Freedom Week Fireworks and more during next homestand, June 27 - July 3

The Cardinals return home for a huge homestand from Thursday, June 27 - Wednesday, July 3, featuring:

-Thursday, June 27, 7:10pm - American National Jack Flaherty Bobblehead Giveaway (2,000) and Klement's $1 Bratwurst Night. Gates open at 6:10pm.

-Friday, June 28, 7:10pm - Fire & Water Friday Fireworks. Gates open at 6:10pm.

-Saturday, June 29, 6:10pm - Mercy Navy Dry Fit Polo Shirt Giveaway (2,000) and Specialty Jersey Auction to benefit Better Life in Recovery. Gates open at 5:10pm.

-Sunday, June 30, 6:10pm - Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday and Kids Run the Bases. Gates open at 5:10pm.

-Monday, July 1, 6:30pm - Freedom Week Fireworks with the Ladies of American Country soundtrack. Gates open at 5:30pm.

-Tuesday, July 2, 6:30pm - Freedom Week Fireworks with Songs from American Movies and Great Southern Bank $1 Dog Day. Gates open at 5:30pm.

-Wednesday, July 3, 6:10pm - Freedom Week Fans-On-Field Patriotic Fireworks Celebration with a Postgame concert featuring The Mixtapes, presented by Aaron Sachs & Associates. Gates open at 5:10pm.

