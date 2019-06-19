Drillers Complete Sweep over RoughRiders

TULSA - Cody Thomas and DJ Peters each launched two-run homers on Wednesday afternoon at ONEOK Field as the Tulsa Drillers stayed hot and completed a three-game sweep of the Frisco RoughRiders. The home runs backed a strong outing from starting pitcher Justin De Fratus as Tulsa defeated Frisco 6-2. The Drillers are a perfect 6-0 against the RoughRiders this season and have now won 12 straight games against the 'Riders dating back to last year.

The Drillers got the scoring started quickly in the bottom of the first inning. After Gavin Lux singled to lead off the inning, Thomas hit a line drive into the bullpen beyond the right field wall to give Tulsa a 2-0 lead.

The Drillers added to their lead with a big fifth inning. With runners on first and second, Zach McKinstry lined a double into the right-center gap, scoring both runners. Peters capped the inning with a towering home run that landed in the Busch Terrace in left field, extending the Drillers lead to 6-0.

De Fratus was once again very good in his start on the mound. Frisco was able to put two runs on the board in the sixth, but that was all the former major leaguer would allow. De Fratus struck out five in his second consecutive seven-inning start.

Yordy Cabrera was called upon to record the final six outs of the game. He did just that, allowing only one hit and preserving the Drillers third straight victory.

*Carlos Rincon's fifth-inning double extended his hitting streak to 11 games, the longest of the season for a Drillers hitter. Three other players have had 10-game streaks.

*De Fratus picked up his fourth win of the season, joining Marshall Kasowski and Andre Scrubb for the most on the team.

*Peters has now homered in consecutive games for the second time this season (May 4-5 vs. Corpus Christi). He is 6-15 in his current four-game hitting streak with two homers and five RBI.

*Drew Avans made his first Double-A start since being called up from Rancho Cucamonga. He is still in search of his first hit with the Drillers, but he scored his first run after getting hit by a pitch.

UP NEXT: Amarillo at Tulsa, Thursday, June 20 at 7:05 PM at ONEOK Field in Tulsa. RHP Emmanuel Ramirez (6-4, 4.11 ERA) vs. RHP Edwin Uceta (0-2, 17.18 ERA).

