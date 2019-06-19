Bullpen Stout Again in 6-2 Loss to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. - Relievers Demarcus Evans and Joe Barlow worked 3 1/3 scoreless, hitless innings out of the bullpen Wednesday but the Riders came up short in a 6-2 loss at Tulsa.

SYNOPSIS

* The standout duo retired 10 of 13 batters faced, striking out five, keeping the Drillers at bay.

* Trailing 6-0 after five innings, the Riders scored their two runs in the sixth on an RBI double from Preston Beck and an RBI groundout from Juremi Profar.

KEY RIDERS PERFORMERS

* Joe Barlow: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

* Demarcus Evans: 1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

* Christian Lopes: 2-for-3, HBP, R

NEWS AND NOTES

* Barlow (2.08) and Evans (2.61) each sport sub-3.00 ERAs through their first seven Double-A outings, and have combined for 28 strikeouts in 19 innings.

WHAT'S NEXT

Riders at Tulsa, Thursday, 7:05 p.m.

RHP Richelson Pena (0-3, 8.10) vs. RHP Gerson Garabito (4-4, 4.06)

Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app

