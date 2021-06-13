Travelers Fall in Finale in Springfield

Springfield, MO - Despite hitting three home runs, the Arkansas Travelers fell to the Springfield Cardinals 6-4 on Sunday night at Hammons Field. The Travs dropped the series to the redbirds four games to two. Springfield hit a pair of two-run homers while the Travs hit a two-run shot and a pair of solos. The Cards also got two runs set up by wildness from Arkansas pitching. Dalton Roach pitched six innings of two run ball to get the win for Springfield. Tyler Herb took the loss for Arkansas giving up four runs on nine hits including a pair of homers in five innings.

Moments That Mattered

* Jake Scheiner busted out with a booming two-run homer in the third to put the Travs on top.

* After Springfield had tied it on a homer in the fifth, they took advantage of a leadoff walk in the sixth when Luken Baker followed with a blast to left-center for the go-ahead home run. The Cardinals added a run later in the inning following a pair of walks and a double play when Aaron Antonini dumped a base hit into left.

Notable Travs Performances

* DH Jake Scheiner: 1-3, BB, run, HR, 2 RBI

* 1B Bobby Honeyman: 2-4, run, HR, RBI

News and Notes

* Arkansas has lost four of their first six series this season.

* The three home runs matched a Travs season high.

Up Next

After a day off Monday, the Travs are back at home Tuesday night to take on the Tulsa Drillers. Right-hander Alejandro Requena (2-1, 5.64) makes the start against righty Andre Jackson (2-1, 2.76). First pitch is set for 7:10 on a kids night with free train rides and $1 ice cream. The game will also be broadcast on AM 920 the Sports Animal, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

