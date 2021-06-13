Missions Provide the Heat in Sunday Afternoon Victory

SAN ANTONIO - On a warm Sunday afternoon at Nelson Wolff Stadium, the San Antonio Missions provided the offensive fire power with an 11-6 victory against Midland. The win improves their record to 20-16

The Midland RockHounds were in attack mode during the first inning against the Missions. Facing Reiss Knehr, Jeremy Eierman reached base on a single with one out. Kyle McCann provided the damage with a two-run home run to give Midland a 2-0 lead.

San Antonio responded in a big way with a crooked number in the second inning. The offense scored five runs on six hits during the inning. Jack Suwinski began the inning with a solo home run, his second straight game with a long ball. Allen Cordoba doubled and later scored on a Michael Curry single. Esteury Ruiz drove in a run with an RBI single. After stealing second base, Ruiz scored on a double from CJ Abrams. Lastly, Jose Azocar drove in Abrams with a base hit.

Esteury Ruiz exited the game in the top of the third inning with an apparent hand injury. He appeared to sustain the injury during his stolen base. He was replaced by Chris Givin.

One big inning was not enough for the Missions as they added six more runs in the bottom of the third inning. The Missions loaded the bases after a walk and two singles. Chandler Seagle extended his hitting streak to six games with an RBI infield single. Abrams drove in a run on a bases loaded walk. Azocar provided the biggest moment of the inning with a bases clearing triple.

After three innings of play, the Missions had 11 runs and 13 hits. Included in those 13 hits was a home run, a triple, and three doubles. They had an 11-2 lead.

Reiss Knehr was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The right-hander earned his fifth win of the year after tossing five innings and striking out six batters.

The RockHounds began a comeback attempt in the top of the seventh inning. Facing reliever Mason Fox, Midland plated four runs during the inning. Nick Allen drove in a run with an RBI single. Kyle McCann was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score a run. Lastly, JJ Schwarz brought in two runners with a single to center field. The Missions' lead was now 11-6.

Suwinski became the first Missions player in 2021 to record a multi-homerun game. He connected on his second long ball of the game in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Post-Game Notes

- With the win, San Antonio improves to 20-16 on the season

- CJ Abrams (#2 Padres prospect, #8 MLB prospect): 3-4, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, SB, BB

- Reiss Knehr (#12 Padres prospect): W (5-1), 4 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

- Eguy Rosario (#18 Padres prospect): 1-4, R, BB, 2 K

- Mason Fox (#22 Padres prospect): 1.2 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

- Esteury Ruiz left the game with an apparent hand injury after sliding into second base

The Missions have the day off Monday before beginning a six-game homestand against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. Game one is Tuesday, June 15th at 7:05 p.m.

