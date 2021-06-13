This Game Will Keep You Humble; Missions Win, 11-6

This game will keep you humble.

When the RockHounds opened their series at San Antonio on Tuesday, the club had won 8-of-12 (at one point including a seven-game win streak) in a very successful homestand and trailed first place Frisco by just a game-and-a-half in the Double-A Central South Division.

Six days later, the 'Hounds departed the Alamo City having dropped 5-of-6 to the Missions (and 7-of-their-last-8 overall) and trailing the second-place Missions by two games (in a still very tight division race).

San Antonio erased an early 2-0 deficit, erupting for a combined 11 runs, combined, in the second and third innings. The Missions went on to defeat the RockHounds, 11-6, in the series finale Sunday afternoon at Nelson Wolff Stadium. It was San Antonio's fourth straight win.

Kyle McCann's two-run home run in the first put the 'Hounds on top, but the Missions stormed back to take a 5-2 lead in the second against RockHounds starter Kyle Friedrichs, with five different hitters each driving in a run.

In the third, San Antonio took command, scoring six times (five off reliever Montana DuRapau), highlighted by Jose Azocar's three-run triple.

Azocar led the Missions with four runs batted in and Jack Suwinksi added a pair of solo home runs, part of a 16-hit attack.

The Missions (20-16) won the series, 5-1, and solidified their hold on second place in Double-A Central South Division. The 'Hounds fall back to .500 (18-18) as they now travel back across the state to the Panhandle, opening a six-game series at Amarillo on Tuesday.

Kibbles & Bits

There were two (very) bright spots at the top of the RockHounds batting order in the series.

Nick Allen, returning from his two-week stint with Team USA and the Olympic Qualifying Tournament, went 10-for-24 (,417) in five games, with a pair of double and three stolen bases. After going 2-for-22 in the opening series of 2021, Nick is now hitting .312 for the season.

Jeremy Eierman extended his hit streak to eight games, going 2-for-5. He is 10-for-31 (.323) in the eight-gamer and, after hitting .188 in the month of May, has a .313 average since the calendar turned to June.

Next Game

Tuesday, June 14 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles

HODGETOWN Amarillo, Texas

First pitch 7:05 p.m.

First of a six-game series and seventh of a 12-game road trip

Next at Rocky Town

The RockHounds return home Tuesday, June 22, to host the Wichita Wind Surge (AA affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) in a six-game homestand at Momentum Bank Ballpark (Tuesday-Sunday, June 22-27).

