Travelers and SpotOn Announce Partnership

April 8, 2022







The Arkansas Travelers and SpotOn have teamed up to help improve the concessions ordering at Dickey-Stephens Park. SpotOn is a leading software and payments provider serving more than half of all Major League Baseball parks as well as numerous Minor League Baseball stadiums. Their easy-to-use interfaces help to streamline ballpark operations and improve the speed of service.

"Our focus is on creating a truly memorable game day for our fans and for each guest that looks different - a delicious snack, being able to quickly grab a cold beer without missing the main event, or snapping up a souvenir with a simple tap of their card," stated Rusty Meeks, CEO of the Arkansas Travelers. "We view technology as the thread that helps us execute on the fan experience, and SpotOn makes it easy for us with fast, easy-to-use, reliable tools from a cloud-based point-of-sale to mobile ordering and everything in between."

Some of the improvements Travelers fans will find this season include:

Increased terminals at all stands around the park for shorter lines and quicker order turnover

Credit cards will now be accepted at every stand/kiosk in the ballpark with EMV chip enabled devices, contactless payments, and mobile wallet payments (Apple pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay)

New online menu ordering and streamlined process flows for all of our luxury and premium areas

Customer facing displays

Digital receipts via email or text

SpotOn's mission is to give small and midsize businesses a fighting chance, providing innovative software and payment solutions, supported by local and personal service, and delivered at a fair price. A leader in fully integrated restaurant management systems and small business technology, SpotOn offers end-to-end solutions which include marketing, website development, reservations, online ordering, digital loyalty, review management, and both retail and restaurant point-of-sale (POS) solutions.

The new technology will debut at the Travelers home opener this Monday, April 11. First pitch at Dickey-Stephens Park is set for 6:05 p.m.

Founded in 1901, the Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home. For all the latest information with the club and events at the ballpark, log on to travs.com or follow the Travelers on Facebook (Arkansas Travelers), Instagram (@artravs) and Twitter (@artravs). The Travelers have a clear bag policy for all events.

