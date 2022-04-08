Riders Use Late Comeback in Opening Day Win

April 8, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders used a two-run eighth inning to vault themselves to an Opening Night victory 5-4 over the Arkansas Travelers on Friday night from Riders Field.

With Frisco (1-0) trailing 4-3 to start the eighth, Josh Stowers knotted the score with a ringing RBI double down the left field line. After a Dustin Harris strikeout, Ezequiel Duran ripped an RBI double into the left-center alley to give the Riders the lead, but was thrown out at third trying to stretch the double into a triple.

Chase Lee then earned his first save of the season by striking out a pair of Travelers (0-1) in a 1-2-3 inning.

To begin the scoring, the Riders jumped out in front early on in the third when J.P. Martinez hammered his first home run of the season, a two-run shot, to give Frisco a 2-0 lead.

Arkansas struck right back in the fifth when Tanner Kirwer ripped an RBI single and Cade Marlowe plated another run on an RBI groundout to tie the game at 2-2.

Matt Whately then reached on a fielder's choice in the bottom of the fifth and an error from Arkansas shortstop Jose Caballero allowed Kellen Strahm to come across and give the RoughRiders a 3-2 advantage.

In the top of the sixth, the Travs pushed across a pair of runs to nab the lead right back on an RBI double from Joe Rizzo and the go-ahead run scoring on a throwing error, making it 4-3 Arkansas, before the Riders mounted their comeback.

Throwing a scoreless eighth, Fer Ozuna (1-0) earned the victory while Devin Sweet (0-1) was saddled with his first loss for Arkansas.

The RoughRiders and Travelers will do battle on Saturday, April 9th at 6:35 p.m. for the second game of the three-game series from Riders Field. Rangers No. 1 prospect RHP Jack Leiter (0-0, -.--) will take the ball for the RoughRiders in his MiLB debut against RHP Levi Stoudt (0-0, -.--) for the Travelers.

Saturday marks the continuation of Division Champions Weekend with a pennant giveaway at the gates! After the game, the Riders will host fireworks for Sky-Leit Saturday, presented by Dr Pepper.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.