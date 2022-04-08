Homestand Highlights: April 12 - April 17

SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will open the home portion of their 2022 campaign on Tuesday, April 12th against the Wichita Wind Surge (Double-A Affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) for a six-game series through Sunday, April 17th. The match-up is a rematch of last year's league championship series, which the Naturals swept to claim their second title in franchise history.

Tuesday, April 12 - Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:45 P.M.)

OPENING NIGHT DOUBLE-A CENTRAL CHAMPIONSHIP JUMBO CARD GIVEAWAY BY JOHNSONVILLE, MIKE AND IKEÂ®, AND HOT TAMALESÂ® CINNAMON WITH JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRATS

CHAMPIONSHIP JUMBO CARD GIVEAWAY - The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Double-A Central Championship Jumbo Card presented by Johnsonville, Mike and IkeÂ®, and Hot TamalesÂ® Cinnamon. The Naturals policy regarding fan giveaways will be one item per ticketed fan. If you hold multiple tickets, you will need to collect your one item and exit the park to get back in line. Items will not be given in multiples or bulk.

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT - Enjoy $1 Brats courtesy of Johnsonville at every Tuesday night home game.

OPENING NIGHT PRE-GAME CEREMONIES INCLUDE:

- Double-A Championship Celebration - The Naturals will fly the Double-A Championship flag and fans will enjoy a special pregame video to commemorate the second title in franchise history.

- Full Introductions of both the Northwest Arkansas Naturals and Wichita Wind Surge - The Field Staff, Reserves, and Starters of both teams will be announced and brought to the baselines.

- Opening Night Teacher Recognitions - The Naturals along with C.R. Crawford Construction will honor 10 outstanding local teachers prior to the game that were nominated by their school district.

T-SHIRT TUESDAY at the Naturals Team Store - Buy One, Get One Â1/2 OFF T-shirts.

TEAM STORE SPECIAL - 15% of net sales during the homestand goes to support the Arvest 1 Million Meals.

Wednesday, April 13 - Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

$1.50 BBQ SLIDER NIGHT BY PATINA RESTAURANT GROUP WITH INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO ON A WEDNESDAY NIGHT PRESENTED BY TOMMY'S EXPRESS CAR WASH

EVENT SPONSOR - The home game on Wednesday night is presented by Tommy's Express Car Wash

BBQ SLIDER NIGHT - Fans can enjoy BBQ Sliders for only $1.50 or a special six (6) for $6 at The Bullpen Concession Stand on Wednesday night courtesy of Patina Restaurant Group.

INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO - Grab a bingo card and follow along with the action while the Naturals are at-bat for a chance to win a prize from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners).

TEAM STORE SPECIAL - 15% of net sales during the homestand goes to support the Arvest 1 Million Meals.

Thursday, April 14 - Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

THIRSTY THURSDAY©

THIRSTY THURSDAY© - $2 16 oz. Drafts of Keystone Light courtesy of Premium Brands at specific locations on the concourse, $2 Bags of Peanuts, $1 Farm Rich Mozzarella Sticks, and $1 Small Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks.

TEAM STORE SPECIAL - 15% of net sales during the homestand goes to support the Arvest 1 Million Meals.

Friday, April 15 - Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:45 P.M.)

FIREWORKS FRIDAY PRESENTED BY FARM RICH

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - Fans will be treated to the first Fireworks show of the season presented by Farm Rich

NATURALS 2021 CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYER RECOGNITION - Prior to the 7:05pm game against Wichita, the Naturals will recognize all of the current players that were part of the 2021 Double-A Championship team.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Get your weekend started off right with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola. Join us at Arvest Ballpark prior to each Friday home game from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. and enjoy 'Happy Hour' specials at The Bullpen Concession stand and $1.50 BBQ Sliders or a six (6) for $6 deal. ***BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party

TEAM STORE SPECIAL - 15% of net sales during the homestand goes to support the Arvest 1 Million Meals.

Saturday, April 16 - Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 6:05 P.M. (Gates at 4:30 P.M.)

NATURALS CHAMPIONSHIP CAP GIVEAWAY COURTESY OF RED VINES AND SOUR PUNCH

DOUBLE-A CENTRAL CHAMPIONSHIP CAP GIVEAWAY - The first 1,500 fans through the gates on Saturday night will receive a Naturals Double-A Central Championship Cap courtesy of Red Vines and Sour Punch. The Naturals policy regarding fan giveaways will be one item per ticketed fan. If you hold multiple tickets, you will need to collect your one item and exit the park to get back in line. Items will not be given in multiples or bulk.

NATURALS HALL OF FAME INDUCTION - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will induct the newest member of the Naturals' Hall of Fame. The 2022 nominees include INF Whit Merrifield, OF Wil Myers, and LHP Danny Duffy. The pregame Hall of Fame induction ceremony is presented by Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Continue the weekend celebration with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. and enjoy 'Happy Hour' drink specials and $1.50 BBQ Sliders or a special six (6) for $6 deal at The Bullpen Concession Stand prior to the 6:05 p.m. game at Arvest Ballpark. ***BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party

TEAM STORE SPECIAL - 15% of net sales during the homestand goes to support the Arvest 1 Million Meals.

Sunday, April 17 - Naturals vs. Wichita Wind Surge, 2:05 P.M. (Gates at 1 P.M.)

EASTER EGG HUNT PRESENTED BY PEEPSÂ® ON KIDS EAT FREE FAMILY SUNDAY FEATURING DOLLAR HOT DOGS BY TYSON FOODS, INC. AND MERCY-GO HEALTH KIDS RUN THE BASES

EASTER EGG HUNT - Kids are invited to participate in an Easter Egg Hunt presented by PEEPSÂ® in the outfield of Arvest Ballpark following the conclusion of Kids Run the Bases after the Naturals game on Easter Sunday.

KIDS EAT FREE - Kids 12 & under EAT FREE at Arvest Ballpark during every Sunday afternoon home game. Kids will receive a voucher as they enter the gates for a FREE Hot Dog courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc., 12 oz. Coca-Cola Fountain Drink, and Oreo Cookies and Teddy Grahams provided by Mondelēz International, Inc.

DOLLAR HOT DOGS - Hot dogs are only $1 on Sunday courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc.

KIDS RUN THE BASES - Kids of all ages get to partake in this Sunday tradition of running the bases at Arvest Ballpark following the 2:05 p.m. game. Kids Run the Bases is presented by Mercy-Go Health.

TEAM STORE SPECIAL - 15% of net sales during the homestand goes to support the Arvest 1 Million Meals.

The Naturals are the Texas League Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. They play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information, including ticket options, group events, team statistics, and more, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

