2022 Know Before You Go Updates

We are excited to welcome our Fans back to Hammons Field! Here are a few quick items to make sure you are prepared, with full details following the bullet points:

Clear Bag Policy to be enforced

Cashless Inside Stadium

Tickets on Sale Now, with easy to access Digital Tickets

Free parking at OTC and Charitable Parking at Price Cutter

RED Access Members bring your ID cards for Discounts (Team Store/Concessions)

Clear Bag Policy:

For the safety of our fans and staff, Hammons Field will have a Clear Bag Policy beginning this season. All bags are subject to search and only clear bags (approx. 6"x12"x12") will be permitted, with the exception of diaper bags (with accompanying baby) or designated medical bags. We are giving away 4,000 Clear Cardinals bags, courtesy of Mercy, on Opening Day on Friday, April 8.

Cashless Stadium:

In 2021, Hammons Field introduced a new cashless system. Following the model of stadiums and arenas throughout the country, the result of the cashless system was decreased time spent waiting in line. Fans are invited to use credit cards, debit cards or Springfield Cardinals Gift Cards. We also accept prepaid bank cards and encourage fans to learn more about them at Great Southern Bank or Central Bank of the Ozarks.

Individual Game Tickets:

Individual Game Tickets for all 69 home games this season are available right now at SpringfieldCardinals.com, by calling (417-863-0395) or by visiting the Cardinals Front Office at Hammons Field. Back for 2022, all fans' tickets can be delivered digitally through an easy-to-access Digital Tickets platform via an online portal, making it as easy as a couple clicks or taps on your device to order and access your Cardinals tickets. Visit SpringfieldCardinals.com/Digital for more information and helpful tips on Digital Tickets.

Area Parking Info:

The Springfield Cardinals do not own or operate the parking lots surrounding the stadium. While fans should always do what is best for them, we are hopeful that many fans will elect to park at Ozarks Technical Community College, Price Cutter and other small lots around the stadium if they are physically able to do so. This season, Ozarks Technical Community College has once again graciously offered free parking for fans. In addition, the Price Cutter on the corner of National Avenue and St. Louis Street will also continue helping the community by offering $5 parking with all money going to charities involved in the Price Cutter Charity Championship. Unfortunately the lot and parking garage closest to Hammons Field are still owned and operated by Atrium Hospitality and JD Holdings. These organizations plan to continue charging the highest rates in the Texas League. While everyone parking there is affected by the price gouging, we know that our fans who are disabled and those physically unable to walk long distances are hurt the most. As a reminder, there are cutouts in front of the Main Plaza if fans need to drop off a part of their party prior to a game before proceeding to other parking options. If you are disabled and have purchased tickets but are unable to park due to the exorbitant pricing please contact and leave a message with the Cardinals Ticket Information line at 417-832-3097 so we can help work towards a resolution for you.

RED Access Discounts:

One of the many benefits of a RED Access Membership is getting a discount year-round in the Team Store. In addition, select plans also receive concessions discounts on soda and water. Red Access Memberships are still available starting at $90.50 for a 10 game package.

