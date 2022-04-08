Frisco Takes Opener Late

Frisco, TX-The Arkansas Travelers dropped a heartbreaker in their season opener 5-4 to the Frisco RoughRiders. Frisco scored twice in the bottom of the eighth to take the lead and stun the Travs in a game that both teams led but struggled with their bullpens.

Moments That Mattered

* Arkansas took the lead in the sixth inning. Trailing by a run, Joe Rizzo won a left on left matchup and roped a double into the left field corner scoring Jake Anchia to tie the game. Two batters later, Frisco failed to turn a potential double play and an errant throw to first allowed Rizzo to come home and score.

* Frisco waited until the eighth to score again. Josh Stowers doubled home a run to tie it, then with two out, Ezequiel Duran's double to deep left-center plated Stowers with what was the game-winning run.

Notable Travs Performances

* DH Kaden Polcovich: 1-2, 2 BB, run, 2B

* RHP George Kirby: 4.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, BB, 5 K, 67 pitches

News and Notes

* Arkansas failed to take advantage of eight walks and a hit batter from the Frisco pitching staff as the Travs left 11 runners on base.

* The Travs lost their season opener for the second consecutive season.

Up Next

Game two of the series is Saturday night in Frisco. RH Levi Stoudt starts for the Travs against righty Jack Leiter for Frisco. First pitch is at 6:35. The game will be broadcast on 93.3 The Fish, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

George Kirby struck out five on Opening Night for Arkansas. Frisco RoughRiders

