Trash Pandas Sneak Past Biscuits, 6-5, in Series Opener
September 6, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release
MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Montgomery Biscuits (63-57/35-23) lost a back-and-forth matchup against the Rocket City Trash Pandas (76-51/35-23), 6-5, Tuesday night at Riverwalk Stadium. After holding on to a lead for a good duration of the game, the Biscuits let it slip away late for the Trash Pandas to escape with a win.
In the top of the first, Biscuits starter Mason Montgomery took care of business easily as he retired the Trash Pandas one-two-three.
On the other end, Coleman Crow took the mound for Rocket City in the bottom of the first. He allowed a single to shortstop Brett Wisely and walked third baseman Osleivis Basabe. Crow managed to have a keen eye and throw Wisely out on his attempt to steal third before recording his final two outs with a groundout to Kyle Manzardo and striking out Kameron Misner.
Rocket City struck first in the top of the fourth with a solo home run to right to put the Trash Pandas up, 1-0.
In the bottom of the fifth, Brett Wisely hit a deep fly ball that kept carrying to center for his 14th home run of the season. The three-run shot put the Biscuits ahead with just one out in the inning. Still in the fifth, center fielder Kameron Misner recorded a sac fly that extended the Biscuits' lead to 4-1.
In the top of the sixth, the Trash Pandas were able to drive in a pair of runs on a controversial call from the umpires. A high fly ball off the bat of Rocket Citys Kevin Maitan looked like it would be called foul, but was called a home run to the amazement of Riverwalk Stadium and Biscuits manager Morgan Ensberg. The two-run home run would bring the Trash Pandas within one, 4-3.
However, in the bottom of the sixth, Biscuits outfielder Jordan Qsar would make things right with a no-doubt solo home run to improve the Butter and Blue lead to two, 5-3.
In the top of the seventh, Biscuits reliever Josh Roberson (2-7) entered the game for Cody Reed. On Robersons' first pitch of his appearance, he surrendered a three-run home run to Trash Panda's catcher Logan O' Hoppe that put Rocket City back on top, 6-5.
Entering the ninth still down by one the Biscuits had an opportunity to walk off. Biscuits reliever Justin Sterner stepped on the mound in the ninth and did a good job holding the Trash Pandas and retiring the side without a base hit.
However, Rocket City reliever Eric Torres had a great appearance as he retired the Biscuits one-two-three with all strikeouts to seal the victory and earn his 19th save of the season.
With the loss and a Mississippi Braves win, the Biscuits now stand 5 games above the M-Braves in the Second-Half South Division standings. The Biscuits will look to bounce back Wednesday when RHP Evan McKendry (0-5) faces LHP Ky Bush (7-2) for Military Wednesday pres. by WOW! at 6:35 PM CT.
The rest of the series includes Recycling T-Shirt Giveaway & Thirsty Thursday at 6:35 PM CT, Fan Appreciation Night feat. Trash Bag Giveaway at 6:35 PM CT, Space Force/Military Appreciation Night pres. by Alabama Power & MAX Fireworks AT 6:05, and 2023 Schedule Poster Giveaway & Bark in the Park at 3:33 PM CT.
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from September 6, 2022
- Trash Pandas Sneak Past Biscuits, 6-5, in Series Opener - Montgomery Biscuits
- Slaughter, Smokies Beat Blue Wahoos 14-4 - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- Cam Devanney Promoted to Triple-A, Ethan Murray Added to Biloxi Roster - Biloxi Shuckers
- Blue Wahoos & Waste Management Partner to Renovate Local Field - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- Justyn-Henry Malloy, Dylan Dodd Named Farm Bureau Player & Pitcher of the Week - Mississippi Braves
- Kolton Ingram Takes the Lead as Bullpen Ace - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Shuckers Return to MGM Park for Final Homestand of 2022 - Biloxi Shuckers
- Barons Close out 2022 Season against Lookouts - Birmingham Barons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.