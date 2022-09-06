Blue Wahoos & Waste Management Partner to Renovate Local Field
September 6, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release
PENSACOLA, FL - For the eleventh consecutive year, the Blue Wahoos and Waste Management have partnered to renovate an area youth athletic field and are accepting nominations from the community to select the field to be restored.
"We are very excited to continue our partnership with Waste Management and help renovate a local ballfield," Blue Wahoos community relations manager Lauren Scott said. "Our mission is to improve the quality of life in our community, and helping provide children a great place to play sports locally will benefit families across our community.
The Blue Wahoos will be accepting nominations to choose a field to receive a makeover until September 20th. Any local citizen or organization can submit a field by emailing Scott at LScott@BlueWahoos.com and including photos or video of the field and a short explanation of why the field should be considered. Fields must be within 40 miles of Blue Wahoos Stadium to be selected.
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from September 6, 2022
- Blue Wahoos & Waste Management Partner to Renovate Local Field - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- Justyn-Henry Malloy, Dylan Dodd Named Farm Bureau Player & Pitcher of the Week - Mississippi Braves
- Kolton Ingram Takes the Lead as Bullpen Ace - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Shuckers Return to MGM Park for Final Homestand of 2022 - Biloxi Shuckers
- Barons Close out 2022 Season against Lookouts - Birmingham Barons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Pensacola Blue Wahoos Stories
- Blue Wahoos & Waste Management Partner to Renovate Local Field
- Blue Wahoos, Lookouts Rained out in Series Finale
- Blue Wahoos Fall 6-3 Despite Ladwig Start, Late Rally
- Fulton, Bullpen Toss Two-Hit Shutout in 4-0 Blue Wahoos Win
- One-Run Magic Runs Out in 3-2 Loss to Lookouts