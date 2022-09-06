Barons Close out 2022 Season against Lookouts

The Barons return to Regions Field today, September 6th, for the final home stand of the season against the Chattanooga Lookouts, Double-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds. The series kicks off with a Mystery T-Shirt Tuesday, Wet Nose Wednesday, and Thirsty Thursday. Fireworks light the skies on Friday and Saturday with a special 9/11 tribute on Saturday as well. The series and the season at home wrap up with Family Day, Salute to Essential Workers, and a final Kids Run the Bases.

Tuesday, September 6th - Birmingham Barons vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

Game Time: First pitch from Regions Field will be at 7:05 p.m. with gates opening at 6:00 p.m.

Broadcast: The game will be broadcasted live online at barons.com, you can listen to the game on the Barons' radio affiliate WJQX FM 100.5, as well as streaming available on MiLB.TV.

Mystery T-Shirt Tuesday: The first 1,000 fans (13+) through the gates on Tuesday will receive a mystery t-shirt courtesy of Paycor.

Dollar Dogs: Hot dogs are only $1.00 at Regions Field on Tuesdays!

Wednesday, September 7th - Birmingham Barons vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

Game Time: First pitch from Regions Field will be at 7:05 p.m. with gates opening at 6:00 p.m.

Broadcast: The game will be broadcasted live online at barons.com, you can listen to the game on the Barons' radio affiliate WJQX FM 100.5, as well as streaming available on MiLB.TV.

Wet Nose Wednesday: Dogs are back at the ballpark this Wednesday! Fans with dogs must enter through the main gates and sign a waiver and then catch the game with their best friend courtesy of Camp Scotty.

Thursday, September 8th - Birmingham Barons vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

Game Time: First pitch from Regions Field will be at 7:05 p.m. with gates opening at 6:00 p.m.

Broadcast: The game will be broadcasted live online at barons.com, you can listen to the game on the Barons' radio affiliate WJQX FM 100.5, as well as streaming available on MiLB.TV.

Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy $2.50 drink specials on domestic beer and souvenir soda every Thursday at Regions Field courtesy of Miller Lite, Buffalo Wild Wings, and The Fennec!

Friday, September 9th - Birmingham Barons vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

Game Time: First pitch from Regions Field will be at 7:05 p.m. with gates opening at 6:00 p.m.

Broadcast: The game will be broadcasted live online at barons.com, you can listen to the game on the Barons' radio affiliate WJQX FM 100.5, as well as streaming available on MiLB.TV.

Friday Night Fireworks: Catch the first fireworks show of the weekend with our Friday Night Fireworks presented by Alabama Power, Coca-Cola, Comfort Care Home Health & Hospice, and ClearVision Eye Center!

Saturday, September 10th - Birmingham Barons vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

Game Time: First pitch from Regions Field will be at 6:30 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

Broadcast: The game will be broadcasted live online at barons.com, you can listen to the game on the Barons' radio affiliate WJQX FM 100.5, as well as streaming available on MiLB.TV.

Super Saturday Fireworks: Come see the Magic City skies light up one last time with Super Saturday Fireworks presented by Hyatt Regency and Hyatt Toyota!

Sunday, September 11th - Birmingham Barons vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

Game Time: First pitch from Regions Field will be at 4:00 p.m. with gates opening at 3:00 p.m.

Broadcast: The game will be broadcasted live online at barons.com, you can listen to the game on the Barons' radio affiliate WJQX FM 100.5, as well as streaming available on MiLB.TV.

Family Day/Salute to Essential Workers: Join us on Family Sunday. The Barons, with the help of Alabama Power, will honor Birmingham's essential workers for their constant commitment and hard work.

Kids Run the Bases: Following the game, kids (12 & under) can take their turn around the bases courtesy of Soccer Shots!

