Shuckers Return to MGM Park for Final Homestand of 2022
September 6, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release
BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers, Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, return to MGM Park to take on the Mississippi Braves for their final home stand of the 2022 season from Tuesday, September 6 through Sunday, September 11.
Prospect Watch
Biloxi Shuckers: INF Felix Valerio (#14) and RHP Victor Castañeda (#30)
Mississippi Braves: INF Justyn-Henry Malloy (#13 Braves), LHP Dylan Dodd (#18) and RHP Indigo Diaz (#30)
Tuesday, September 6 at 6:35 pm: 'Strike Out the Stigma' T-Shirt Tuesday presented by Gulfport Behavioral System, Suicide Prevention Awareness Game & Brew Crew Tuesday presented by F.E.B. Distributing
- The first 250 fans will receive a 'Strike Out the Stigma' t-shirt. Gates open at 5:30 pm.
- 20 oz souvenir tumbler with any beer for $12 and $6 refills at the first or third base beer garden.
- The American Red Cross Bloodmobile will be outside of MGM Park from 1 pm to 6 pm for a blood drive.
Wednesday, September 7 at 6:35 pm: College Fair Night, Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union & Bark in the Park presented by Raising Cane's
- Representatives from Mississippi College, Spring Hill College, William Carey University, Coastal Alabama Community College, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, University of Louisiana-Lafayette, Blue Cliff College, Southern Miss and Delta State University will all be set up with tables on the MGM Park concourse throughout the night, hosting a meet and greet with future, current and former students.
- Additionally discounted tickets, up to 33% off, are available for active and retired military personnel. Military tickets must be purchased at the MGM Park Box Office.
- Dogs are welcome on Wednesday night! Purchase an $8 berm ticket to bring your dog out.
Thursday, September 8 at 6:35 pm: T-Shirt Giveaway presented by WellCare, Joe Torre Safe at Home Domestic Violence Awareness Night & Double Play Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker108
- The first 250 fans will receive a Shuckers' themed t-shirt presented by WellCare.
- Joe Torre autographed baseball auction with proceeds benefiting the Safe At Home Foundation. Bids can be placed online at biloxishuckers.com/auction.
- $2 Yuengling drafts & $3 Draft beer specials, $2 hot dogs & $2 sodas.
Friday, September 9 at 6:35 pm: First Responders and Frontline Workers Night & Fireworks Friday presented by Pine Belt Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center
- The Shuckers are honoring our community first responders and frontline workers with tickets donated by local businesses and partners.
- Enjoy the final postgame fireworks display of the year, choreographed by Pyro Shows!
Saturday, September 10 at 6:35 pm: Tumbler Giveaway presented by Raising Cane's & Goodwill Donation Center
- The first 1,000 fans will receive a special Shuckers' Tumbler. Gates open at 5:30 pm.
- Pregame concert by Zak Webb.
- Goodwill of South Mississippi will be set up outside of the MGM Park gates collecting gently used items from 5:00 to 7:00 pm.
Sunday, September 11 at 5:05 pm: Fan Appreciation Night, Military Jersey Auction, Food Drive presented by Humana & Family Fun Day Sunday
- The Shuckers are celebrating our fans with giveaways and drawings throughout the evening.
- In partnership with Humana, fans are encouraged to bring canned food items for a food drive outside the gates, with donations benefiting the Biloxi VA Food Pantry.
- Fans can bid on the Shuckers' military jerseys which Biloxi has worn for the last two seasons. Bids can be made online at biloxishuckers.com/auction.
- Family Four Packs are available starting at $72 and include four tickets, hot dogs, chips and drinks. Additional tickets may be added.
- Pregame player autographs from 4:10 pm to 4:40 pm in front of the Shuckers Shop.
- Postgame catch on the field.
