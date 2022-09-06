Justyn-Henry Malloy, Dylan Dodd Named Farm Bureau Player & Pitcher of the Week

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves and Farm Bureau are excited to announce that outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy and starting pitcher Dylan Dodd have been named the Farm Bureau Player and Pitcher of the Week.

Malloy, 22, reached base 10 times with a .472 OBP in five games against Tennessee, picking up a hit in four of five games. He has hits in 10 of his last 12 games.

In 42 games for the M-Braves, Malloy is batting .280 with five home runs, 10 doubles, 26 RBI, 30 walks and an .846 OPS. The outfielder hit .301 with three homers, 15 RBI and 20 walks with a .935 OPS in August. He is currently ranked as Atlanta's No. 13 prospect, jumping up 14 spots when the newest rankings were released on August 17 on MLB Pipeline.

Atlanta drafted Malloy in the sixth round of the 2021 MLB First Year Player Draft from Georgia Tech. He is originally from Bergenfield, New Jersey.

Dodd, 24, struck out a season-high nine batters in six innings against Tennessee this past Wednesday. He allowed one earned run in six innings for his third quality start since joining the M-Braves on July 12.

In seven starts for the M-Braves, Dodd is 0-4 with a 3.22 ERA over 36 1/3 innings. The left-hander has 11 walks to 44 strikeouts. Dodd is currently ranked as Atlanta's No. 18 prospect.

Atlanta drafted Dodd in the third round of the 2021 MLB First Year Player Draft from Southeast Missouri State University. He is originally from Elk Grove, Illinois.

The club returns to action with a six-game road series against the Biloxi Shuckers tonight at 6:35 p.m. at MGM Park. The M-Braves return to Trustmark Park from September 13-18 for the final regular season series of the season.

