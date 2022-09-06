Cam Devanney Promoted to Triple-A, Ethan Murray Added to Biloxi Roster

BILOXI, MS - In a pair of roster moves announced by the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, Biloxi Shuckers' infielder Cam Devanney has been promoted to Triple-A Nashville. In a corresponding roster move, infielder Ethan Murray has been promoted to the Shuckers.

Devanney departs after slashing .259/.340/.483 in 115 games with 28 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 57 RBI. At the time of his promotion, the 25-year-old ranks second in the Southern League in total bases (194) and extra-base hits (49), tied for third in doubles, fourth in slugging percentage (.483), seventh in home runs and OPS (.823) and eighth in hits (104). His 20 home runs are the third most in a single season in Shuckers' franchise history and tied for the third most in the Brewers' organization this season. Originally selected in the 15th round of the 2019 draft out of Elon University, Devanney also set the Shuckers' franchise record for the longest hitting streak, hitting safely in 19 straight games from June 5 through June 28.

Murray earns his first promotion to Double-A after spending the year with the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Murray slashed .213/.298/.327 with 19 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 33 RBI. Selected by the Brewers in the fifth round of the 2021 draft out of Duke, Murray appeared in 56 games as a shortstop with the Timber Rattlers this year while also playing at second base (29 games) and third base (11 games).

Biloxi begins their final home series of the 2022 season on Tuesday night at MGM Park against the Mississippi Braves. The Shuckers are slated to send RHP T.J. Shook (3-1, 5.10) to the mound opposite M-Braves RHP Alan Winans (4-6, 4.60) for a 6:35 pm first pitch. Individual tickets and group outings are available for the Shuckers' final home stand by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

