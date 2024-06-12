Trash Pandas' Series against Braves Moved to Toyota Field

June 12, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas have announced their series against the Mississippi Braves will be moved to Toyota Field this week. The decision was made due to unplayable field conditions at Trustmark Park in Mississippi.

The two teams will play five games in four days beginning tomorrow, Thursday, June 13. Ticket proceeds will benefit the Trash Pandas Foundation and all reserved seats will be $10 (plus tax). Parking at Toyota Field will be complimentary throughout the five-game Father's Day weekend series.

Thursday and Friday's games are scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. Saturday will feature a single-admission doubleheader (two 7-inning games) with the first pitch of Game 1 scheduled for 4:05 p.m. The Father's Day series finale will have a 12:05 p.m. start time. Following the game, fans will be invited onto the field for a post-game Father's Day Catch. All gates will open each day 65 minutes prior to the first scheduled pitch.

Mississippi will play as the home team throughout the series, marking the first time the Trash Pandas will wear their road grey uniforms at Toyota Field.

The On-Field Movie Night event scheduled for Thursday, June 13, has been canceled. Those who planned to attend are encouraged to RSVP for free for the next free On-Field Movie Night scheduled for Thursday, August 15.

Josh Caray will have the call throughout the series on WZZN 97.7-HD2 and on TrashPandasBaseball.com.

The Trash Pandas Foundation is the club's 501(c)3 non-profit organization. The Foundation is dedicated to educating and promoting healthy lifestyles through sport and to positively impact communities in the North Alabama region. More details on Foundation events are available at TrashPandasFoundation.com.

