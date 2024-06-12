Lookouts Lose Heartbreaker in Extra-Innings

The Chattanooga Lookouts lost a close game in extras, 6-5, to the Montgomery Biscuits at AT&F Field.

For the second straight day, the home team struck first. In the bottom of the second, Francisco Urbaez drove home Austin Hendrick for the day's first run.

Down by a run, Montgomery took the lead with two runs in the third and one in the fifth. Lookouts starter Chase Petty left after the sixth inning and only allowed three runs in six innings of work.

With the score 3-1, Chattanooga tied the game up in the sixth on a Quincy McAfee two-run double. McAfee finished the night two-for-five with two doubles and three RBI.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Lookouts had two on with two outs, but Nick Northcu grounded out to force extras. The Biscuits scored three runs in the 10th to make it 6-3. With Northcut on base to start the bottom of the 10th, Ruben Ibarra smacked a double to plate him and bring the team within one. McAffe smacked his second double of the day to make it 6-5. The next batter, Francisco Urbaez, walked, but Ivan Johnson struck out to end the game.

Tomorrow, the Lookouts will try and bounce back with Kevin Abel on the mound. The first pitch is at 7:15 p.m.

