OF/2B Adam Hall Added to Shuckers Active Roster

June 12, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that OF/2B Adam Hall has been added to the Shuckers active roster from Rookie-level ACL Brewers. Hall will wear No. 2. The active roster stands at 28 players.

Hall was signed by the Brewers as a Free Agent on May 31, 2024, from the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the American Association. With the Goldeyes, Hall appeared in six games, going 10-for-19 (.526) at the plate with three doubles, a home run and four walks.

Hall, 25, was born in Hamilton, Bermuda and was drafted in the second round by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2017 Draft from A.B. Lucas Secondary School in London, Ontario, Canada. With the Orioles organization, Hall appeared in 339 games, including 50 games with the Double-A Bowie Baysox during the 2022 season. In Bowie, Hall held a .253/.354/.330 slash line with 16 stolen bases.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.