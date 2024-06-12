Eric Brown Jr. Reaches Four Times, Shuckers Fall to Smokies, 8-6

June 12, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Carlos Hurtado)

BILOXI, MS - Despite a furious ninth-inning rally from the Biloxi Shuckers (23-35), the Tennessee Smokies (35-24) stranded the tying run on base for the second consecutive night in an 8-6 loss for the Shuckers on Wednesday night at Keesler Federal Park. The two teams combined for six home runs, the most in a game at the ballpark since July 1, 2023.

The Smokies opened the scoring on the first pitch of the game with a solo home run from Christian Franklin, his third of the year. The Smokies extended the lead later in the inning with an RBI single from Luis Verdugo. The lead extended to 3-0 two batters later when Haydn McGeary drove in James Triantos with a sacrifice fly to deep center.

In the second, the Shuckers trimmed the deficit to 3-1 with a solo home run from Ernesto Martinez Jr. off the video board in right, his team-leading sixth of the year. Tennessee got the run back in the top of the third with a solo home run from Moises Ballesteros. James Triantos then made it 6-1 with a two-run home run in the fourth. Biloxi struck for two in the bottom of the inning with a two-RBI triple from Noah Campbell down the right-field line, making it 6-3.

Haydn McGeary made it 8-3 with the Smokies' fourth home run of the night, a two-run shot to left, in the fifth. In the sixth, Eric Brown Jr. lifted his second home run of the year to left, making it 8-4. In the ninth, the Shuckers cut into the deficit with a sacrifice fly from Mike Boeve and an RBI single Brown Jr, making it 8-6, but Cam Sanders induced a groundout to second with two runners on, ending the game. Alex Troop (1-1) earned the win for Tennessee while Jacob Misiorowski (0-2) was charged with the loss for Biloxi.

Eric Brown Jr. reached base four times in the game, going 2-for-3 with a single, home run, two walks and two RBI. Darrien Miller also reached four times for Biloxi, going 1-for-2 with a single, two walks and was hit by a pitch for a lead-leading 11 th time this season. Carlos Rodriguez also recorded a multi-hit performance in a 2-for-5 night.

The Shuckers continue their series on Thursday night with Thirsty Thursday presented by PBR, Coca-Cola and Kicker108. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Keesler Federal Park. Brett Wichrowski (1-0, 5.96) is set to start for Biloxi against Brandon Birdsell (3-4, 3.81) for Tennessee. Fans can splash into the weekend with Thirsty Thursday presented by PBR, Coca-Cola and Kicker108! Fans can enjoy $2 PBR cans, drafts, hot dogs and Coca-Cola products. There are also $4 draft beer specials on Miller Lite and Coors Light at the first and third-base Beer Gardens. Fans can also cash in on almost 60% savings with the Thirsty Thursday Deal which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $16 in advance. The Shuckers will also celebrate Vancleave High School's MHSAA 5A baseball state championship win prior to first pitch. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

