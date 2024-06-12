Biscuits Hang On In 10th To Even Series Against Lookouts

June 12, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits celebrate win

(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Matt Austin) Montgomery Biscuits celebrate win(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Matt Austin)

CHATTANOOGA, TN - The Montgomery Biscuits (33-26) needed every one of their three runs in the 10th inning to hang on for a 6-5 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts (16-43) on Wednesday night at AT&T Field.

The win evened the series at a game apiece and pushed Montgomery back into first place by half a game over Pensacola.

The Lookouts took an initial 1-0 lead in the second before the Biscuits struck in the third. Willy Vasquez hammered a two-run double to the left-center gap to make it 2-1. Jalen Battles extended the lead to 3-1 with a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Cole Wilcox posted his third quality start of the season with six innings of three-run ball. The 24-year-old allowed five hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

Tied at 3-3 in the ninth, Kyle Whitten pitched a scoreless inning to send Montgomery to their eighth extra-inning game of the season.

In the 10th, the Biscuits ripped off three runs. After Battles reached on a bunt single, Bob Seymour doubled in the go-ahead run. Dominic Keegan and Dru Baker followed with RBI singles to make it 6-3.

Whitten had to battle in the 10th, but he eventually struck out Ivan Johnson to win the game 6-5.

The third game of the series is on Thursday night at AT&T Field. Ben Peoples will make the start for Montgomery while Kevin Abel is slated to start for Chattanooga. The first pitch is at 6:15pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

Images from this story

