M-Braves Series vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas Moved to Toyota Field

June 12, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - In conjunction with Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball, the Mississippi Braves announce that this week's series against the Rocket City Trash Pandas, scheduled for June 11-June 16, will be moving to Toyota Field in Madison, Ala., beginning on Thursday, June 13, due to unplayable field conditions at Trustmark Park.

"Our grounds crew became aware of field conditions that affected playability and made immediate attempts to remedy the situation in time for our scheduled homestand against Rocket City," said Pete Laven, General Manager. "Despite best efforts, the decision was ultimately made to move the series so that we could continue making improvements to the field and prioritize player safety. We apologize for any inconvenience to our fans; our staff and grounds crew are hard at work to return home on June 25th to take on the Montgomery Biscuits."

M-Braves fans with tickets to the affected games can trade them at the Trustmark Park Box Office for any 2024 game. Fans with group tickets, suites, and party areas will be contacted by their account representative for group options.

The M-Braves and Trash Pandas will play a five-game series starting June 13 through June 16, with the M-Braves playing as the home team for all five games.

The schedule is as follows:

Thursday, June 13 @ 6:35 pm

Friday, June 14 @ 6:35 pm

Saturday, June 15 @ 4:05 pm (Doubleheader, two 7-inning games)

Sunday, June 16 @ 12:05 pm

Tickets are available via the Rocket City Trash Pandas, with proceeds benefitting the Trash Pandas Foundation.

