Trash Pandas Rally to Defeat Lookouts, 7-6

June 29, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







The Chattanooga Lookouts fell to the Rocket City Trash Pandas for the second consecutive night after taking the lead into the ninth inning. Tonight the Lookouts fell 7-6 after surrendering four runs in the final frame.

After last night's loss, the Lookouts started the game strong, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first. Starting pitcher Chase Petty and Donovan Benoit combined for five straight hitless innings to keep the Lookouts in front.

Rocket City knotted the game in the sixth, but the tie was short-lived. Francisco Urbaez led off the inning with a triple and Ruben Ibarra drove him home on a double. Later in the inning Nick Northcut smacked a RBI double and scored on a throwing error.

Lookouts reliever Jacob Heatherly took over in the sixth and delivered 2.2 hitless innings with five strikeouts to get the team into the ninth inning up 6-3.

The Trash Pandas started the ninth by loading the bases on a hit-by-pitch, a double, and a walk. Tucker Flint then knocked one run home and Sam Brown cleared the bases to give them the 7-6 lead.

Tomorrow is Meet Blue Day at AT&T Field featuring a meet-and-greet with Bluey! The meet-and-greet will be conducted on a first come first serve basis starting just after 1 pm. The first pitch is at 2:15 pm.

