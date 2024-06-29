Gulf Coast VA Honored with a Donation from the Heart of a Shucker Community Fund

June 29, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Heart of a Shucker Community Fund, created in partnership with the Biloxi Shuckers and the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, announced a $6,000 donation to the Gulf Coast VA prior to the team's annual Military Appreciation Night game against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. The donation is set to help send the Gulf Coast VA's Adaptive Sports team to the National Veterans Wheelchair Games in New Orleans next month, with the donation allocated to the Adaptive Sports and Rec Therapy department at the VA.

"Community partnerships, like the one we have established with the Shuckers, are pivotal to how we reach our Veterans and provide them world-class healthcare," Medical System Director Dr. Stephanie Repasky said. "We know we provide the best healthcare with the best wrap-around services, and we are excited that 12 of our Veterans are participating in the VA Wheelchair Games."

The donation is the seventh of 12 donations set to be made from the Heart of a Shucker Community Fund to local organizations during the 2024 season.

"It's really important to us that we support those that are taking care of this country's Veterans," Shuckers Community Relations Manager David Blackwell said. "I can't begin to explain how excited we are to send the Gulf Coast VA's Adaptive Sports team to the National Veterans Wheelchair Games in New Orleans this July. We've been able to develop a great relationship with the VA over the past couple of years and we can't wait to keep working with them in the future."

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.