Biscuits Use Dominant Wilcox Start, Massive Third Inning to Top M-Braves 9-1

June 29, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Wyatt Mason) Montgomery Biscuits' Cole Wilcox on the mound(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Wyatt Mason)

PEARL, MS - Cole Wilcox needed 64 pitches for six shutout innings, the offense produced a seven-run third inning, and the Montgomery Biscuits (42-32, 2-3) topped the Mississippi Braves (34-39, 3-2) 9-1 on Saturday night at Trustmark Park.

Wilcox delivered his second straight quality start and his fifth quality start of the season. He allowed four hits and two walks with four strikeouts. He improved to 5-2 with the win.

Tanner Murray started the scoring with a solo homer to the left-field bullpen in the second innings, his third long ball of the season.

In the third, the Biscuits put up seven runs and brought 11 hitters to the plate. Bob Seymour doubled in two runs off the wall in left center as part of a three-hit night. Dru Baker lined in two more runs to chase starter David Fletcher out of the game. Montgomery led 8-0 after three innings.

Baker bounced a single through the right side of the infield to score another in the ninth and make it 9-1. Baker went 4-for-5 with four singles and three RBI.

The series finale is on Sunday afternoon at Trustmark Park. Haden Erbe will make the start for Montgomery while Drew Parrish is slated to start for Mississippi. The first pitch is at 2:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

