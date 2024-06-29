Shuckers Fall to Pensacola on Late Home Run

June 29, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers' Carlos Rodriguez at bat

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Carlos Hurtado) Biloxi Shuckers' Carlos Rodriguez at bat(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Carlos Hurtado)

BILOXI, MS - Down to their final out, Jacob Berry launched a go-ahead three-run home run in the ninth inning for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (40-33, 2-3) in a 4-2 loss for the Biloxi Shuckers (33-39, 3-2) at Keesler Federal Park on Saturday night. The game marked the ninth in the season series decided by two runs or less and the fourth in five games during this week's series.

Pensacola took an early 1-0 lead in the first with a solo home run from Joe Mack off Shuckers' starter Shane Smith. Despite the solo home run, Smith worked into the fifth, allowing exactly one run for his fourth consecutive start over 4.1 innings. In the fourth, the Shuckers took a 2-1 lead with an RBI triple from Carlos Rodriguez and an RBI single from Ernesto Martinez Jr. The triple extended Rodriguez's hit streak to 11 games, tying his career high, and extended his on-base streak to 19 consecutive games, a new career-best.

With the lead at 2-1, the Shuckers stranded the tying run in scoring position in the fifth, worked around the bases loaded and two outs in the sixth and held Pensacola off the board until the ninth. After Berry's home run, Austin Roberts picked up his 13 th save of the season with a perfect bottom of the ninth. Raffi Vizcaíno (3-1) earned the win while Justin Yeager (2-5) took the loss for Biloxi.

The six-game series concludes on Sunday with a 5:05 p.m. first pitch at Keesler Federal Park. Jacob Misiorowski (2-2, 3.10) is slated to start for Biloxi against Jonathan Bermúdez (2-3, 2.24) for Pensacola. The Shuckers will also break out their King Cakes alternate identity to round out the series. The first 500 fans will receive a King Cakes Tote Bag presented by Coca-Cola. Select players will also be available for pregame autographs in the Shuckers Shop prior to the game. Fans can save over 35% with a Fun Day Sunday package that includes a Reserved Level seat and a voucher for a hot dog, chips and a soda or water for only $19 per person with a four-person minimum. Fans can also have a catch on the field and run the bases following the game. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 4:45 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.