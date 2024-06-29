Berry's Dramatic Homer Lifts Wahoos to 4-2 Win

June 29, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi, Miss. - Jacob Berry hit a go-ahead three run homer with two outs in the top of the ninth inning, sending the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to a 4-2 win over the Biloxi Shuckers on Saturday night.

Berry's third homer of the year, and first since late April, turned a 2-1 deficit into one of the most memorable wins of the season for the Blue Wahoos. It caps a resurgent month for the club's top prospect, who is now batting .299 in June with eight extra-base hits and 13 RBI.

The Blue Wahoos jumped ahead 1-0 in the first inning with an opposite-field home run from Joe Mack against Shuckers starter Shane Smith. It was Mack's 13th Double-A homer, putting him just one shy of a tie for the Southern League lead.

In his Blue Wahoos debut, Pensacola starter Tristan Stevens turned in a quality start. The righty went 6.0 solid innings, allowing two runs in the fourth on an RBI triple to Carlos Rodriguez and RBI single to Ernesto Martinez as the Shuckers took a 2-1 lead.

The Pensacola bullpen kept the game within reach, holding Biloxi hitless after the fifth inning. Raffi Vizcaíno (W, 3-1) worked a spotless eighth, and the Blue Wahoos turned a Bennett Hostetler walk and Dalvy Rosario single into a last-gasp threat against Shuckers closer Justin Yeager (L, 2-5).

The Blue Wahoos had gone 0-for-9 with men in scoring position on the night, but Berry lifted a Yeager offering over the left-center wall for the biggest hit of his season. It was the second two-out, three-run homer Yeager had allowed to Pensacola in the series after Harrison Spohn took him deep on Tuesday.

Austin Roberts (S, 13) breezed through the ninth to earn his league-leading 13th save.

The Blue Wahoos wrap up their series against the Shuckers on Sunday. First pitch from Keesler Federal Park is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. CT, with a live audio broadcast beginning at 5:00 on BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app. Fans can also watch Biloxi's video broadcast on Bally Live or with a subscription to MLB.tv

