They Did It Again

June 29, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE - In almost a carbon copy of last night, the Trash Pandas used a ninth inning rally plating four runs in the final frame against a beleaguered Chattanooga bullpen to overcome a three-run deficit and defeat the Lookouts 7-6 Saturday evening at AT&T Field. First baseman Sam Brown provided the heroics with a three-run, bases clearing double to put the Trash Pandas over the top. Rocket City has outscored Chattanooga 12-0 in the ninth inning over the last two nights.

For the first time in this series, the Lookouts drew first blood as they plated three runs against Trash Pandas starter Sam Bachman in the first inning. A double from centerfielder Ivan Johnson and a fielding error by Bachman on a bunt off shortstop Dominic Pitelli's bat put runners at the corners to start the frame. Later, second baseman Francisco Urbaez, first baseman Ruben Ibarra and rightfielder Austin Hendrick each laced RBI singles to put the Lookouts ahead 3-0.

Rocket City bats were held hitless through their first five at-bats, despite seven Chattanooga walks, before the offense came alive with a three-run sixth. A triple roped by leftfielder Tucker Flint led off the inning before a hit batsman and fielder's choice off the bat of second baseman Arol Vera brought in the first Trash Pandas run. Singles by shortstop Mac McCroskey, catcher Caleb Hamilton and centerfielder Nelson Rada would follow with the latter two driving in runs and tying the game at three.

Chattanooga immediately responded with three more in the bottom-half. A Urbaez triple set up a RBI double by Ibarra to put the Lookouts back in front. Ibarra would make it to third then score on another RBI double, this time designated hitter Nick Northcut did the honors to increase the Lookouts' lead to 5-3. Northcut then came in off a throwing error from Rocket City third baseman Eric Wagaman to make it a three-run game again.

But the Trash Pandas wouldn't go away as in the ninth, against Lookouts closer Braxton Roxby, they scored four runs off three hits. A hit by pitch, double and walk loaded the bases to ignite the rally before Flint singled in designated hitter Gustavo Campero from third while everyone else moved up a base.

That set the stage for Brown who laced a three-run double over Hendrick's head in right to put Rocket City ahead for good.

In the bottom of the ninth, Johnson led off with a double then moved to third on a fly out. However, with one away, Trash Pandas closer Camden Minacci got Urbaez to fly out to shallow left and Ibarra to strike out swinging to end the game.

Rocket City finished with seven hits scattered over two innings: the three-run sixth and four-run ninth. Flint led the attack by going 2-5 with a triple, single, RBI and two runs. Chattanooga had 10 hits with Johnson, Urbaez and Ibarra finishing with two base knocks. Johnson had two doubles and a run, Urbaez scored twice and drove in a run off a double, single and stolen base, while Ibarra went 2-5 with two RBI, a double and run scored.

Reliever Eric Torres (W, 3) picked up the win for the Trash Pandas after striking out three of the four men he faced in the eighth. Roxby (L, 2) allowed four runs on three hits with three strikeouts in the ninth to take the loss for the Lookouts. Minacci (S, 1) struck out one and allowed a hit while registering the save in the ninth.

The Trash Pandas and Lookouts will face off in the finale of their six-game series on Sunday afternoon with first pitch slated for 1:15. Josh Caray will have the call on WZZN 97.7-HD2.

Probable Starters: Caden Dana (RCT) vs. Kevin Abel (CHA)

