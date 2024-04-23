Trash Pandas Hindered by the Longball in a 10-4 Defeat

MADISON, ALABAMA - The Tennessee Smokies belted seven home runs, the most by a team in a game in Toyota Field history, en route to a 10-4 victory over the Rocket City Trash Pandas Tuesday evening.

Tennessee needed only three pitches to get a lead as outfielder Kevin Alcantara led off the game with his third home run of the season. Infielder Haydn McGeary joined the homerun party with a 484-foot, two-run blast of his own later in the inning, putting the Smokies up 3-0.

In the next half inning, outfielder Nelson Rada started a rally for the Trash Pandas as he scored on a wild pitch for the first Rocket City run. Infielder Sam Brown cut the deficit to one on a sacrifice fly to make it a 3-2 game after one.

Smokies starting pitcher Connor Noland (W, 1-0) settled down after that, tossing five innings while allowing just two hits and striking out three batters.

The Smokies got those runs back in the third as infielder James Triantos hit a two-run homer to make it a 5-2 game.

Triantos homered again in the sixth to lead off the inning to extend the lead to four. Three batters later, catcher Pablo Aliendo joined the fun with a two-run dinger making the score 8-2 Tennessee. All of the homers coming off Trash Pandas starting pitcher Chase Chaney (L, 1-1).

Rocket City got back on the scoreboard in the bottom half as Brown doubled to score designated hitter Eric Wagaman. Later in the inning, catcher Caleb Hamilton drove a man in on a sacrifice fly.

With the score at 8-4 entering the seventh, the Smokies got one back to lead off the inning as Alcantara hit his second home run of the day putting Tennessee up by five.

Aliendo became the third Smokies player with multiple home runs, connecting on his second in the eighth to put the Smokies up 10-4.

First pitch against Tennessee at Toyota Field on Wednesday is set for 11:05 a.m. for Education Day. Josh Caray will have the call on WZZN 97.7-HD2.

Probable Starters: Victor Mederos (RCT) vs. Brandon Birdsell (TEN)

